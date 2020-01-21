Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Moore – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Jeffrey Adams – Greenville
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Lantesel Melaku – Lyman
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
