Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Casey Starnes – Gray Court

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Markevious Anderson – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation

Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Child / Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle (enhance-half max penalty)

Nathan Boswell – Greenwood

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Lisa Costello – Jonesville

Kidnapping / Conspiracy to commit kidnapping, if sentenced for murder

Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder

Elijah Gittens – Laurens

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Drugs / Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense

Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

James Hill – Cross Hill

Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

David Hughes – Waterloo

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Harley Parris – Laurens

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

Catherine Ross – Blacksburg

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder

Billy Williamson – Clinton

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less