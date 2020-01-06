Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Casey Starnes – Gray Court
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Markevious Anderson – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation
Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Child / Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle (enhance-half max penalty)
Nathan Boswell – Greenwood
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Lisa Costello – Jonesville
Kidnapping / Conspiracy to commit kidnapping, if sentenced for murder
Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Elijah Gittens – Laurens
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Drugs / Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense
Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
James Hill – Cross Hill
Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
David Hughes – Waterloo
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Harley Parris – Laurens
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
Catherine Ross – Blacksburg
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Billy Williamson – Clinton
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
