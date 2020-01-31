Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Dometry Williams – Laurens

Traffic / Deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to possess registration card

Cherita Bufford – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Rebecca Castaneda – Joanna

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Takemma James – Laurens

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Paul Mitchell – Honea Path

Failure to comply with court order

Volantae Sullivan – Greenville

Drugs / possession of cocaine, 1st offense