Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dometry Williams – Laurens
Traffic / Deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to possess registration card
Cherita Bufford – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Rebecca Castaneda – Joanna
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Takemma James – Laurens
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Paul Mitchell – Honea Path
Failure to comply with court order
Volantae Sullivan – Greenville
Drugs / possession of cocaine, 1st offense
