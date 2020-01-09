Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Ezekiel Durham – Greenville

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Larceny / Livestock, stealing of, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Daniel Bostic – Dothan, Ala.

Open Container

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Heather Hanvey – Gray Court

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Jarett Honeycutt – Easley

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Ruford Martin – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Patricia Moore – Clinton

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Robert Payne – Joanna

Drugs / Administer, distribute, etc. Sched. I(b) or (c) or Sched. II drug, LSD, narcotic drug - 2nd offense

Khalid Shalha – Simpsonville

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Phillip Sieniarecki – Boiling Springs

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Leanne Simmons – Belton

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Anthony Wooten – Laurens

Breach of Trust