Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ezekiel Durham – Greenville
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Larceny / Livestock, stealing of, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Daniel Bostic – Dothan, Ala.
Open Container
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Heather Hanvey – Gray Court
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Jarett Honeycutt – Easley
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Ruford Martin – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Patricia Moore – Clinton
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Robert Payne – Joanna
Drugs / Administer, distribute, etc. Sched. I(b) or (c) or Sched. II drug, LSD, narcotic drug - 2nd offense
Khalid Shalha – Simpsonville
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Phillip Sieniarecki – Boiling Springs
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Leanne Simmons – Belton
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Anthony Wooten – Laurens
Breach of Trust
