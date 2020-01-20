Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Steven Roussell – Ware Shoals

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to obey traffic-control devices

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Buying, Receiving or possessing stolen goods

Bryan Bouslay Jr. – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Ashley Collevecchio – Simpsonville

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Ronald Keiser – Ware Shoals

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Malicious / Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less

Luis Sanchez-Velasquez – Lebanon, Pa.

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Charrisa Shockley – Taylors

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense