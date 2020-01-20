Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Roussell – Ware Shoals
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to obey traffic-control devices
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Buying, Receiving or possessing stolen goods
Bryan Bouslay Jr. – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ashley Collevecchio – Simpsonville
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Ronald Keiser – Ware Shoals
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Malicious / Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less
Luis Sanchez-Velasquez – Lebanon, Pa.
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Charrisa Shockley – Taylors
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
