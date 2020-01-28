Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Lisa Turner – Ninety Six

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Utilities / Theft of electric current - 1st offense

Ryan Carroll – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Brandon Duncan – Greer

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

James Heard – Gray Court

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Steven Jackson – Cross Hill

DUI / Felony driving under the influence, death results

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Brent Koon – Piedmont

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Randy Stenthouse – Simpsonville

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Drugs / Trafficking in cocaine, 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense