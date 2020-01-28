Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lisa Turner – Ninety Six
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Utilities / Theft of electric current - 1st offense
Ryan Carroll – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Brandon Duncan – Greer
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
James Heard – Gray Court
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Steven Jackson – Cross Hill
DUI / Felony driving under the influence, death results
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Brent Koon – Piedmont
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Randy Stenthouse – Simpsonville
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Drugs / Trafficking in cocaine, 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
