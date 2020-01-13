Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Subastus Porter Jr. – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Amy Gambrell – Laurens

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Randy Hicks – Joanna

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Brian Hightower – Spartanburg

Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Jonathan Hill – Fountain Inn

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Adam Kelley – Cross Hill

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Roderick Moss – Greenwood

Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Taylor Passmore – Greenville

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Justin Riden – Gray Court

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature