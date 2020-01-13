Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Subastus Porter Jr. – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Amy Gambrell – Laurens
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Randy Hicks – Joanna
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Brian Hightower – Spartanburg
Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Jonathan Hill – Fountain Inn
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Adam Kelley – Cross Hill
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Roderick Moss – Greenwood
Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Taylor Passmore – Greenville
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Justin Riden – Gray Court
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.