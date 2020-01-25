Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shaquille Boozer – Clinton
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Phillip Crocker – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Alice Elrod – Laurens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Traffic / Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
Kelvin Harris Jr. – Greer
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Michael Jacks – Joanna
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Report / Filing a false police report of a Misdemeanor violation
Amanda Reese – Ware Shoals
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Dustin Simmons – Laurens
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Chad Stites Jr. – Woodruff
Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Tony Tribble – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
