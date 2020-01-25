Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Shaquille Boozer – Clinton

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Phillip Crocker – Laurens

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

Alice Elrod – Laurens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Traffic / Operating motor vehicle without license in possession

Kelvin Harris Jr. – Greer

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Michael Jacks – Joanna

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Report / Filing a false police report of a Misdemeanor violation

Amanda Reese – Ware Shoals

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Dustin Simmons – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Chad Stites Jr. – Woodruff

Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

Tony Tribble – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature