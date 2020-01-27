Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Michael Anderson – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Letisse Fuller – Fountain Inn

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Willie Hudgens – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Joseph Redd – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Anthony Wilson – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct