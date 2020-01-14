Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Naizajan Walker – Clinton

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Trisha Abuzahri – Gray Court

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

Abbie Graham – Waterloo

Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Thomas Owens – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree