Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Naizajan Walker – Clinton
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Trisha Abuzahri – Gray Court
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Abbie Graham – Waterloo
Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Thomas Owens – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
