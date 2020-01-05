Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Princess Fuller - Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
DUI / Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jerree Brown – Greenwood
Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Justin Green – Columbia
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Willie Hannah II – West Columbia
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
Charlie Hernandez – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Joshua Jennings – Gray Court
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Robert Pagell III – Waterloo
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
