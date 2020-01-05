Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Princess Fuller - Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

DUI / Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Jerree Brown – Greenwood

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Justin Green – Columbia

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Willie Hannah II – West Columbia

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

Charlie Hernandez – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle

Joshua Jennings – Gray Court

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Vehicle / Damaging or tampering with a vehicle

Robert Pagell III – Waterloo

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree