Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Irma Boyd – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Edna Foster – Clinton
Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony D
Brandon Massey – Greer
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Precious Pinson – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
William Prince – Mountville
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Richard Timmerman – Edgefield
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
