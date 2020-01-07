Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Irma Boyd – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Edna Foster – Clinton

Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony D

Brandon Massey – Greer

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Precious Pinson – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

William Prince – Mountville

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Richard Timmerman – Edgefield

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense