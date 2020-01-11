Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tiffany Johnson – Clinton
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Violation of court order of protection
Taviar Hill – Laurens
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Wayne Jones – Gray Court
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Laura Kempster – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
William Trksak – Woodruff
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Cassidy Turner – Joanna
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tyishia Wakefield – Aiken
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
