Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Tiffany Johnson – Clinton

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Violation of court order of protection

Taviar Hill – Laurens

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Wayne Jones – Gray Court

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Laura Kempster – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

William Trksak – Woodruff

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Cassidy Turner – Joanna

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Tyishia Wakefield – Aiken

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense