Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandon Cunningham – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Ashley Hays – Gray Court
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Kari Joskoskie – Fountain Inn
Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Drugs / Glue Sniffing, aromatic hydrocarbons unlawful
Doretta Knox – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Reahana Landreth – Laurens
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
George Layel III – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jackie Ramsey II – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
James Weaver – Spartanburg
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.