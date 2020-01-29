Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Collier Simmons – Gray Court
Traffic / Failure to possess registration card
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Traffic / Disregarding stop sign
Traffic / Vehicular tire violation
Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Traffic / Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
Littering / Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
Traffic / Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
Alvin Acker Jr. – Greenville
Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Nicholas Blevins – Fountain Inn
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Brandi Cantrell – Clinton
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Ronnie Cantrell – Clinton
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Wayne Jones – Gray Court
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Jonathan Merchant – Clinton
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Kenneth Reeder – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Arijia Sawyer – homeless
FinanTC / Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
FinanTC / Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Patrick Todd – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Leon Willis – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Prisoners / Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.