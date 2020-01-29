Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Collier Simmons – Gray Court

Traffic / Failure to possess registration card

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

Traffic / Disregarding stop sign

Traffic / Vehicular tire violation

Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle

Traffic / Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal

Littering / Littering, not more than 15 lbs.

Traffic / Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes

Alvin Acker Jr. – Greenville

Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Nicholas Blevins – Fountain Inn

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Brandi Cantrell – Clinton

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Ronnie Cantrell – Clinton

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Wayne Jones – Gray Court

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Jonathan Merchant – Clinton

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Kenneth Reeder – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Arijia Sawyer – homeless

FinanTC / Financial identity fraud or identity fraud

FinanTC / Financial identity fraud or identity fraud

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Patrick Todd – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Leon Willis – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Prisoners / Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited