Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Earl Barlow III – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Checks / Engaging in business of deferred presentment services without a license

Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Chicuan Amaker – Fountain Inn

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Daryn Brooks – Moncks Corner

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

David Huber – Ware Shoals

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Gene Magliaro – Gray Court

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Timothy Smith – Gray Court

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Melvin Thompson – Spartanburg

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Jerry Westmoreland – Fountain Inn

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Quartina Williams – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

Ronald Williamson – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)