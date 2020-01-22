Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Earl Barlow III – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Checks / Engaging in business of deferred presentment services without a license
Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Chicuan Amaker – Fountain Inn
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Daryn Brooks – Moncks Corner
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
David Huber – Ware Shoals
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Gene Magliaro – Gray Court
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Timothy Smith – Gray Court
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Melvin Thompson – Spartanburg
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Jerry Westmoreland – Fountain Inn
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Quartina Williams – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Ronald Williamson – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
