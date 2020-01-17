Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Vickie Clark – Clinton

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Matthew Allen – Laurens

Traffic / Reckless Driving

Kyle Braswell – Kinards

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Jennifer Glaser – Simpsonville

Shoplifting

Charles Nickles – Whitmire

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

James Roberts – Waterloo

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

George Scurry – Enoree

Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

James Sutherland – Abbeville

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Billie Tribble Jr. – Laurens

Drugs / possession of cocaine, 1st offense

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense