Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Vickie Clark – Clinton
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Matthew Allen – Laurens
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Kyle Braswell – Kinards
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Jennifer Glaser – Simpsonville
Shoplifting
Charles Nickles – Whitmire
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
James Roberts – Waterloo
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
George Scurry – Enoree
Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
James Sutherland – Abbeville
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Billie Tribble Jr. – Laurens
Drugs / possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
