Arrest Report for July 1

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Folk – Prosperity
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.