Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jerri Grey – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Zanterius Hunter – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Reginald Williams Jr. – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Ulyesses Gary Jr. - Joanna

-Reckless Homicide, death results within 3 yrs, caused by injury from vehicle

 