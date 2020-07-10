Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerri Grey – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Zanterius Hunter – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Reginald Williams Jr. – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ulyesses Gary Jr. - Joanna
-Reckless Homicide, death results within 3 yrs, caused by injury from vehicle
