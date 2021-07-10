Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Freddy Stonell – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
James Fleming - Laurens
-Permitting unauthorized person to drive
Keena Grant - Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
