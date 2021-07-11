Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Austin Doolittle – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Johnson - Clinton
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Christopher Owens - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Vehicular tire violation
-Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Marqouis Pitts - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Joshua Dawson - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
