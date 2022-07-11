Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Steven Redd – Clinton

-Kidnapping

-Pointing and presenting firearm at a person

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

James Leopard – Clinton

-Contempt of family court by an adult

Octavious Tribble - Gray Court

-Contempt of family court by an adult

-Domestic violence, second degree

Georgianna McLendon - Laurens

-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

-Violation of terms of probation

Gene Watson – Enoree

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property

Christal Nelson – Clinton

-Assault and battery, third degree

Morgan Campbell – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Bonnie Huff – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Adekalie Turay – Gray Court

-Burglary, third degree

-Theft of electric current - 1st offense

James Henderson – Ware Shoals

-Assault and battery, third degree

James Hudson – Fountain Inn

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

David Miller – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine

Corey Grey – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Sandra Akins – Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Quinton Rainey – Clinton

-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register

 