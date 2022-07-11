Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Redd – Clinton
-Kidnapping
-Pointing and presenting firearm at a person
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
James Leopard – Clinton
-Contempt of family court by an adult
Octavious Tribble - Gray Court
-Contempt of family court by an adult
-Domestic violence, second degree
Georgianna McLendon - Laurens
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Violation of terms of probation
Gene Watson – Enoree
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property
Christal Nelson – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
Morgan Campbell – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Bonnie Huff – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Adekalie Turay – Gray Court
-Burglary, third degree
-Theft of electric current - 1st offense
James Henderson – Ware Shoals
-Assault and battery, third degree
James Hudson – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
David Miller – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine
Corey Grey – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Sandra Akins – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Quinton Rainey – Clinton
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register
