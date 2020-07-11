Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Michael Feagin – Ware Shoals

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Tomas Pascual – Laurens

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

 

Terrance Suber – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Rosie Smith - Gray Court

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

 

Joshua Harvey - Gray Court

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

 