Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Feagin – Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
Tomas Pascual – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Terrance Suber – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Rosie Smith - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Joshua Harvey - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
