Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ethan Roscoe – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jordan Higgins – Gray Court
-Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Chad Bragg – Gray Court
-Violation of permanent restraining order
-Stalking a person within ten Y of prior conviction of harassment or stalking
Joshua Lewis – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Permitting nuisance animals prohibited
