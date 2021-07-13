Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Samantha Hill – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Rebecca Ogle - Ware Shoals

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 

Kimberly Pruitt - Ware Shoals 

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 