Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenneth Burnside – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tony Hunnicutt – Joanna
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-1st Degree Harassment
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-1st Degree Harassment
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
