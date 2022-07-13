Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Rowe - Clinton
-Criminal conspiracy
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana
Lauren Chesney - Clinton
-Criminal conspiracy
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
Carson Norton – Laurens
-Contempt of court
Hunter Peek – Fountain Inn
-Grand larceny – value more than $2,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.