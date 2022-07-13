Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Steven Rowe - Clinton

-Criminal conspiracy

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana

Lauren Chesney - Clinton

-Criminal conspiracy

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Ryan Jackson – Waterloo

-Public disorderly conduct

Carson Norton – Laurens

-Contempt of court

Hunter Peek – Fountain Inn

-Grand larceny – value more than $2,000

 