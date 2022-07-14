Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shykenzie Haskell – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kimberly Stoddard – Gray Court
-Theft of electric current
-Burglary, third degree
Jason Ward – Clinton
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens
