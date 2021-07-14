Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Donna Miller - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
