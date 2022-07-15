Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kevin Latimore – Gray Court
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle
Rickey Gilliam – Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, second degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.