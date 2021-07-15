Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Trent Nix – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Kimberly Stoddard - Gray Court

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

 

William Whatley - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Steven Frazier - Clinton

-Trafficking in cocaine, 100 g or more, but less than 200 g

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

-Manufacture meth, 2nd

 

Matthew Stone - Whitmire

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Violation of Beginner Permit

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 