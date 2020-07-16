Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Sidney Cheeks – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Shena Finley – Clinton
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Shelly Ray - Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Michael Feagin - Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.