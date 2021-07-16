Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marie Sanders - Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Resisting arrest
Carsen Smith - Clinton
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.