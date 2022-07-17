Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robin Perry – Clinton
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Danielle Dolin – Greenwood
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Rashad Reeder – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Daryae Styles – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.