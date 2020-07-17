Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ryan Jackson – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Kidnapping
Carlton Carter – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less
Kaleb Chalmers – Greenwood
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
Jason Wertz - Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
