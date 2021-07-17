Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Kellett - Gray Court
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Jamir Booker - Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Roger Edwards - Clinton
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Shykenzie Haskell - Clinton
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
Tina Kellett - Gray Court
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Saafireon Rice - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
