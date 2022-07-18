Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Wesley Ivester – Gray Court

-Assault and battery, third degree

Toni Messer – Fountain Inn

-Public disorderly conduct

Ilona Lee – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Keyla Arias Leon – Joanna

-Public disorderly conduct

Markevious Simpson – Laurens

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Speeding, 10 MPH or less over the speed limit

-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Habitual traffic offenders

Travon Westfield – Laurens

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Billy Leopard, Jr – Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

Riley Weisner – Gray Court

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

-Minor / Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors

Michael Rish – Waterloo

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Antonio Gonzalez-Pascual – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Devonte Anderson – Clinton

-Trespassing

-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana

Gregory Bridges – Gray Court

 -Public disorderly conduct

 