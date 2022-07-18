Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wesley Ivester – Gray Court
-Assault and battery, third degree
Toni Messer – Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
Ilona Lee – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Keyla Arias Leon – Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
Markevious Simpson – Laurens
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Speeding, 10 MPH or less over the speed limit
-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Habitual traffic offenders
Travon Westfield – Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Billy Leopard, Jr – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
Riley Weisner – Gray Court
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Minor / Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors
Michael Rish – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Antonio Gonzalez-Pascual – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Devonte Anderson – Clinton
-Trespassing
-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana
Gregory Bridges – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
