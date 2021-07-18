Arrest Report for July 18

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jennifer Hughes – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.