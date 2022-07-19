Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jerry Smith, Jr – Laurens

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

Evelyn Reeder – Laurens

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Driving under suspension

Brian Grady – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

Mark Eaton, Jr – Laurens

-Driving under suspension

-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Rosa Dandy – Fountain Inn

-Domestic violence, second degree

Samantha Towler – Laurens

-Abuse / To inflict great bodily injury upon a child

Roger Knight - Laurens

-Pedestrians on highway

-Littering

 