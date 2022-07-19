Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerry Smith, Jr – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Evelyn Reeder – Laurens
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
Brian Grady – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
Mark Eaton, Jr – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Rosa Dandy – Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, second degree
Samantha Towler – Laurens
-Abuse / To inflict great bodily injury upon a child
Roger Knight - Laurens
-Pedestrians on highway
-Littering
