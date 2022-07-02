Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Walker, Jr – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
Chelsea Kernells – Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Alyssa Yarborough – Joanna
-Felony driving under the influence, death results
-Felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results
Maurice Wilson, Jr – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Ronnie Coker – Laurens
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Toby Horne – Gray Court
-Receving stolen goods, value more than $2,000
-Contempt of family court
Quinshaud Hill – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Krista Perry – Gray Court
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
