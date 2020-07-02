Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tony Hunnicutt – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Ciara Piper

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 

Shawn Seibert - Laurens

-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied

-Poss. weapon during violent crime

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

 