Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Hunnicutt – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ciara Piper
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Shawn Seibert - Laurens
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.