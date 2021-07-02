Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Jerri Gray – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Jessica Knight – Clinton

-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Freddy Stonell - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 