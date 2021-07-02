Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Jerri Gray – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jessica Knight – Clinton
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Freddy Stonell - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.