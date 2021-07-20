Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

William Bingham III – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

 

Esadora Gasque – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

 

John Latimore Jr. - Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

 

Devon Simmons - Clinton

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Dana Sommers - Laurens

-Forgery, no dollar amount involved

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Brendan Williams - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Daniel Barker - Laurens

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Timothy Butler - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Kambre Coleman - Clinton

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Haley Poole - Gray Court

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Keith Price - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Roderick Schofield - Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Austin Smith - Joanna

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 

Shareon Stonell - Enoree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Jessie Tarrant - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Melvin Thompson - Spartanburg

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Tyson Williams - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 