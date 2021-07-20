Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Bingham III – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Esadora Gasque – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
John Latimore Jr. - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Devon Simmons - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Dana Sommers - Laurens
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Brendan Williams - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Daniel Barker - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Timothy Butler - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kambre Coleman - Clinton
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Haley Poole - Gray Court
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Keith Price - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Roderick Schofield - Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Austin Smith - Joanna
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shareon Stonell - Enoree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jessie Tarrant - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Melvin Thompson - Spartanburg
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tyson Williams - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
