Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Covan – Cross Hill
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Gary Gosnell – Cross Hill
-Assault and battery, third degree
William Lafler – Clinton
-Failure to return rented objects, fraudulent appropriation
Daniel Culbertson – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
