Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sherry Driver – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Rhonda Kittrell – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Steven McElrath – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
