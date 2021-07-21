Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kasey Mcghinnis – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Johnathan Savage – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Imperria Smith - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Wesley Woodward - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Shoplifting, Value $2000 or less
Christina Tumlin - Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.