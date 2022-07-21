Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jesse Morgan – Fountain Inn

-Contempt of family court by adult

Jasmine Cohen – Laurens

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Driving under suspension

-Speeding, more than 25 MPH over speed limit

Amber Woodard – Joanna

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Abandonment of animals

Kimberley Lynch – Laurens

-Stealing or killing identifiable dog

Amanda Rivera – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Fantajirouse Martin – Laurens

-Improper use of dealer tag

 