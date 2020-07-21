Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Marquis Mcgowan – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Christina Tumblin – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Jose Hernandez Salas – Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Jeffrey Sullivan - Ware Shoals

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

 