Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Blanton – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Chop Shop, alter, deface, destroy, disguise, etc. a vehicle id. number
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful possession or sale of stolen retail property, first offense
Gregg Johnson – Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Freddie Sanchez Jr. - Gray Court
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
