Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Shaquaria Wallace – Clinton

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Brittany Holden – Mountville

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Ashley Hays – Laurens

-Traffic / A person who violates 56-02-3070 (Moped operation)

Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton

-Trespassing

 